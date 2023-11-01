If you’re an avid Walmart shopper, you may be in for a rude awakening when you make your next trip to one of the store’s 60+ locations throughout the state of New Jersey! The company has been cracking down on customers across the nation, including New Jersey on something that may cause an inconvenience to your day. A new policy was just put in place at Walmart stores that will for sure get you a little frustrated when in the checkout line.

What policy did Walmart change that will affect coupon shoppers?

In an article released by Coupons in the News, Walmart had recently issued a press release that has now been put into effect. The policy is cracking down on shopper coupons. Walmart has also posted it to the company’s official corporate website and it seems to be in effect now.

The policy states: “Walmart does not give cash back nor will any overages apply to the remaining items in the transaction in the value of a coupon is greater than the purchase value of the item, including WIC and SNAP”.

Also, if the coupon isn’t recognized by their system, they will no longer allow overrides. I can already see this is going to make some Walmart shoppers in the area not too happy while getting adjusted to these new rules!

They also state in the new rules that you can only present 4 coupons per household. So, that means no stealing coupons from your parents, cousins, friends, etc.! Walmart is known for being pretty lenient when it comes to coupons and is always there to help you save some cash here and there. Now, it seems like it just got a little harder to save a pretty penny when shopping at Walmart stores.

Good luck, New Jersey!

