All Walmarts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, along with every other state in America, will be closed for 24 hours on the same day soon.

For the fifth year in a row, all Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

This decision is part of their holiday plans, allowing employees to enjoy the day with their families.

I love this. We'll all survive without Walmart for a day.

I always feel bad when I'm on my way to see family on a holiday and I see stores open, which means that someone is working instead of celebrating the holiday.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart was known for being open on Thanksgiving, letting customers pick up those last-minute items needed for holiday meals.

I think I remember a time when it would be open on Thanksgiving night for really early Black Friday deals.

My competitive self wanted to leave my family to go shopping and grab those good deals, but I enjoyed the time together too much to do that.

In 2020, Walmart decided to change things up, closing their doors on Thanksgiving for the first time in decades.

The company made this shift during the pandemic and has kept the tradition going ever since.

Walmart stores hadn’t been closed on Thanksgiving since the late 1980s.

Until then, Christmas was the only day of the year when Walmart would shut its doors.

While we know Thanksgiving Day will be a break for Walmart employees, the company hasn’t yet revealed its specific holiday hours for the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for updates as the holidays get closer, so you can plan your shopping trips accordingly.

