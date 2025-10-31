Walmart has announced that two of its New Jersey stores are having grand re-opening celebrations today (Friday, October 31), according to NJBiz. Keep reading to find out where.

Walmart stores across the U.S. are being remodeled

Over 650 of the 4,600 Walmart stores in the United States, including several Walmart stores in the Garden State, have been going through extensive remodels over the past few months, and the first two completed in New Jersey are ready to make their debuts.

READ MORE: Party City reopening within another retail giant

Stores are staying open during the renovations

None of the stores closed during the renovations, so it's more of an unveiling than a grand re-opening.

Walmart Walmart loading...

Stores are upgrading to make your Walmart shopping experience better.

Stores will have a new layout with modern department

You'll notice a new layout of the store with new, modern departments. New products are also being introduces in new categories. That means things you couldn't find before at Walmart may be popping up.

The pharmacy area and vision center are being updated.

Get our free mobile app

The online pickup area will be bigger

Many more people are online shopping these days, so Walmart is responding by adding an expanded online pickup and delivery area.

There will also be new "digital touchpoints" and displays to grab your attention as you shop.

Walmart Walmart loading...

The two New Jersey Walmart stores that have a new look are in Bridgeton and the Supercenter in West Berlin. Both stores are having grand re-opening celebrations today (October 31).

READ MORE: TikTok famous chicken restaurant opening in South Jersey

The East Windsor, NJ store is being turned into a Walmart Supercenter

If you live in Mercer County, you may have noticed the East Windsor Walmart is currently being transformed into a Supercenter. I stopped by recently, hoping it was finished, but, not yet.

Walmart Walmart loading...

A few of the grocery aisles were stocked, but not everything is ready yet.

A Walmart spokesperson says that project will be completed by the end of the year.

For more information on the ongoing project and to see which other Walmart stores are getting a makeover, click here.

20 Items You Can Never Return to Walmart Stores Before you hit that "Add to Cart" button or fill up your cart at Walmart, there are a few things that the big box store is selling that you will need to keep forever. Below are 20 items you can never return to a Walmart store . (And I'm really glad that a few of these are on the list!) Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio