Grand Re-Opening Date Set for These Upgraded NJ Walmart Stores
Walmart has announced that two of its New Jersey stores are having grand re-opening celebrations today (Friday, October 31), according to NJBiz. Keep reading to find out where.
Walmart stores across the U.S. are being remodeled
Over 650 of the 4,600 Walmart stores in the United States, including several Walmart stores in the Garden State, have been going through extensive remodels over the past few months, and the first two completed in New Jersey are ready to make their debuts.
Stores are staying open during the renovations
None of the stores closed during the renovations, so it's more of an unveiling than a grand re-opening.
Stores are upgrading to make your Walmart shopping experience better.
Stores will have a new layout with modern department
You'll notice a new layout of the store with new, modern departments. New products are also being introduces in new categories. That means things you couldn't find before at Walmart may be popping up.
The pharmacy area and vision center are being updated.
The online pickup area will be bigger
Many more people are online shopping these days, so Walmart is responding by adding an expanded online pickup and delivery area.
There will also be new "digital touchpoints" and displays to grab your attention as you shop.
The two New Jersey Walmart stores that have a new look are in Bridgeton and the Supercenter in West Berlin. Both stores are having grand re-opening celebrations today (October 31).
The East Windsor, NJ store is being turned into a Walmart Supercenter
If you live in Mercer County, you may have noticed the East Windsor Walmart is currently being transformed into a Supercenter. I stopped by recently, hoping it was finished, but, not yet.
A few of the grocery aisles were stocked, but not everything is ready yet.
A Walmart spokesperson says that project will be completed by the end of the year.
For more information on the ongoing project and to see which other Walmart stores are getting a makeover, click here.
