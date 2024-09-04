This September, we wanted to hook you up with a once in a lifetime opportunity for you and your best friend to go to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, courtesy of our friends at Warner Records.

This is going to be an INCREDIBLE night as some of your favorite PST artists like Dua Lipa, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone nominated for some of the night's biggest awards.

Plus, there will be performances from Benson Boone, and so many more including Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter. Katy Perry will perform as she's honored with the Video Vanguard award as well.

Yeah, you heard us right... you could see them all in one night!

We're gonna send you to the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. It's all goin' down Wednesday, September 11 at the UBS Arena in New York.

Get our free mobile app

All this week, you could win a pair of passes to the VIP Fan Pit on 94.5 PST. Plus, since you're partying all night, we'll throw in an overnight stay as well. It's all courtesy of Warner Records.

How To Win VIP Fan Pit Tickets to the MTV Video Music Awards?

Wake up with Chris & the Crew every morning (Tuesday-Friday) find out that day's MTV VMA Double Play Artist of the Day! Listen on-air, online, and on the free 94.5 PST app, of course, anytime!

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Getty Images for The Recording Academy loading...

When you hear us play two songs from that artist back to back, caller #25 is qualified to win! Click here for full contest rules.

You never know when (or how many times) we'll do it each day so keep listening for your chance to win.

Need our digits? They're 609-243-9778. Save that in your phone OR you can tap that call button on the 94.5 PST app!



And, hey, we've got an insider's tip for you!

A VIP-ST EXCLUSIVE: Wanna know when a Double Play will happen?

Download the 94.5 PST app & make sure you're subscribed to the 94.5 PST newsletter, that's your only way to get insider tips on when to listen for your shot to win each day!

In fact, we'll send hints right to your phone each day on the app and in our newsletter!

The MTV Video Music Awards have given us some of the most iconic moments in pop culture history like Taylor/Kanye, Gaga's meat dress, and even Britney and Madonna's kiss.

Who knows what'll happen at this year's show & you could be there seeing it all up close!

Good luck from the station that wants to send YOU the MTV VMAs, Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!