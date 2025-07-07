One of your favorite restaurants in Mercer County is closed temporarily, and there's an exciting reason why.

The restaurant is getting a new look in honor of its 40th anniversary. Hamilton residents and beyond have loved this restaurant's Italian cuisine for generations.

Iccara is celebrating its 40th anniversary

The popular restaurant is in the Yardville section of Hamilton...it's Iccara on Yardville Allentown Road.

Don't worry, it won't be closed for long. By the time you read this article it may already be open again. Not only is the closure for the renovations, it's the give the awesome staff a well-deserved break.

Iccara is temporarily closed from July 4 through July 7

Iccara will be closed from July 4th through Tuesday, July 7, reopening on Tuesday, July 8.

The restaurant announced the renovation plans on Facebook.

The post read in part, "Celebrating 40 years - Thanks to you. To kick off the celebration we're giving our space a fresh new look. A little dust and disruption in the short term but a big step forward as we get ready for the next 40 years."

Iccara will stay open through most of the remodeling

The owners warned that some areas of the restaurant may be temporarily closed during your next visit, as they plan to remain open during most of the renovations.

You will notice the owners Sicilian heritage as the vibe of the restaurant's facelift.

Iccara is excited for the future saying, "From all of us; thank you for being part of our journey. Here's to fresh beginnings, familiar flavors, and many more years of connection, community, and great food."

I can't wait to see what they do. I love Iccara.

Iccara is located at 104 Yardville Allentown Road in the Yardville section of Hamilton, NJ.

