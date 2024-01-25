I'll be making a reservation at Vetri Cucina in Philadelphia ASAP.

The Italian eatery on Spruce Street was just named one of the best Italian restaurants in the U.S. by TastingTable.

Vetri Cucina Google loading...

Wow. That's a huge honor. It feels like there's an Italian restaurant (or two or three or four) in every town. There all about the same. So, what makes Vetri Cucina so special?

Vetri Cucina is not your typical Italian restaurant. The owner Marc Vetri said in a recent interview with Philadelphia Magazine, "I love red sauce and meatballs more than the next guy. But that's the American version of Italian food."

Take a look at the restaurant's favorite pastas from 2023...

Here's what TastingTable said about the popular spot:

"For more than two decades, a beautiful historic townhouse has served as a temple for Italian flavors and culture. Under chef Marc Vetri, who worked Italy for several years, the team serves a spectacular four-course tasting menu expereience (Quattro Piatti, for $165) that takes diners on a journey across Italy with touches of global flavors and techniques."

The article went on to say, "Created with seasonal, local, and specialty ingredients, the menu at Vetri features an antipasto, a pasta course, and entree, and a dessert, plus a cocktail and an amuse-bouche to get things started. You menu may include dishes such as venison carpaccio with roasted leeks and smoked creme fraiche, paccheri with clams and sea beans, dover sole with radishes, capers, and white wine butter, and pineapple tarte tatin with pine nuts and vanilla gelato. Whether you choose to have the tasting menu with pairings, or to sip wine by the glass, the experience is bound to be remarkable, as Vetri's cellars hold more than 2,500 wine bottles, representing every Italian region and some of the world's major producing regions."

When you visit, make sure to leave room for dessert.

Vetri Cucina has certainly stood the test of time and deserves a spot on this list. To see the rest of the 20 Best Italian Restaurants in the U.S., click here.

Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia? Let's take a trip back in time and see how many of these reporters and anchors from Channel 6 that you still remember...