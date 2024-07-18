How would you like to be a part of the cast in the deepest, darkest, and most horrifying woods in Bucks County?

Sounds cool, doesn't it?

Valley of Fear is looking for help for the 2024 season

You're in luck. Organizers of Valley of Fear and the Original Haunted Hayride in Feasterville are looking for cast members for its upcoming 34th year of fear.

You know it's got to be scary if it's been around for 34 years.

I know we're still in the middle of summer but it's never too early to start thinking about Spooky Szn.

Do you have what it takes to scare the bejeesus out of guests? It doesn't take much to scare me. Ha ha.

Opening casting call is July 21st from 5-8pm

Bring your spooky vibe to the open casting call on Sunday, July 21st.

Show up anytime between 5pm - 8pm. You'll be interviewed and audition in the order that you arrive so you may want to get there on the early side and bring some water to stay cool.

I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people. Who wouldn't want to be a part of the fun?

Don't be nervous. Organizers urge you to relax and have fun.

You have to be at least 17-years-old with a valid id, working papers and reliable transportation.

You can dress however you'd like...you can even come in costume if you'd like.

You need to be able to commit for the fall season. Every part, even the small roles, are an important part of the overall show.

Valley of Fear is such a cool experience. Even when you're in line getting your tickets there are spooky characters wandering around...they never break character.

There are several attractions that are sure to keep you on your toes.

Valley of Fear and the Original Haunted Hayride is located at 301 West Bristol Road in Feasterville, PA.

For more information, click here.

