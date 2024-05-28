The United States Postal Service (USPS) is asking you to check your mailbox, according to CBS News.

What size is your mailbox?

If it's a small or medium size mailbox, that may not be good enough for them anymore.

U.S. Postal Service requesting you upgrade your mailbox

The USPS would like you to upgrade to a bigger mailbox.

The recommendation comes on the heels on "Mailbox Improvement Week." Did you know that is the third week of May every year? I didn't either.

The USPS wants you to get a bigger mailbox to fit all of the packages you're ordering these days.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of people online shopping is considerably higher and your small mailbox isn't big enough to take the load.

A USPS official said, "The encouragement to use the (jumbo) mailboxes comes from wanting customers to have an option to accommodate all their mail pieces and packages. Being able to have all of your mail items in your box prevents oversize items from being left at the door when a customer is not home."

Good point. Porch Pirates stealing packages in a big problem in the United States. If packages were safely tucked away in mailboxes they wouldn't be left out on your porch for all to see.

A bigger mailbox could also alleviate the problem of your postal worker not being able to fit your package in your box and leaving you a note that it's back at the post office and you have to go pick it up. What a pain in the neck.

If you're interested in upgrading to a new, jumbo mailbox you can get one at the home improvement stores like Home Depot, Lowe's, True Value stores, or Walmart.

For more information, click here.

