Even though it's as cold as ice cream around here lately, plans are in place for the opening of season 4 of one of the most popular ice cream shops in Mercer County, and fans of the popular spot are more than ready for its return.

US Mr Ice Cream will be opening for season 4 on Princeton Avenue in Lawrence

US Mr. Ice Cream, on Princeton Avenue in Lawrence, posted on social media Monday that opening day for the new ice cream season isn't that far away. Check it out below.

The post read, "WE BACK. SEASON 4. We grew because of YOU. We started with YOU. We kept going with YOUR love. Princeton Ave is waking up. Our friends. New friends. Laughs. Music. Ice Cream. We will make the street come alive again."

Opening day of US Mr Ice Cream is February 10

Opening day of season 4 will be on Tuesday, February 10. It will be open daily from 12 PM - 8 PM for now. As days get longer and it gets warmer, the hours will be extended.

Commenters on the opening day announcement Facebook post are tagging their friends in anticipation of the opening, and are so excited to see their friend, Reggie, again (the owner of US Mr. Ice Cream).

The owner of US Mr Ice Cream is a beloved member of the community

You'll see Reggie as he takes your order and prepares your ice cream creation. He is so kind, and it shows. He's very much loved throughout the community. One person said she often drives by the shop, wishing it were open again. Well, your wish is about to come true.

If you've never been to US Mr. Ice Cream, the sundae creations are incredible. Reggie certainly doesn't skip on ice cream and toppings. Look at these ...

Here's another. Are you drooling yet?

The Dubai sundae sells out every time it's on the menu. Check this out.

Opening day for season 4 is Tuesday, February 10. US Mr. Ice Cream is located at 1737 Princeton Avenue in Lawrence Township, NJ. Go visit Reggie. You won't be disappointed.

Welcome back, Reggie. Everyone missed you.

