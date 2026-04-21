Disappointing news from the Upper Makefield Fire Company.

Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Company was forced to cancel its spring carnival

Its long-running community tradition won't be happening this year. The volunteer fire company was forced to cancel their annual spring carnival for 2026, according to 6ABC.

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The annual carnival is a big fundraiser for the Upper Makefield Fire Company

The disappointment is two fold. First, the community has enjoyed the carnival for many years. Several generations of families have made memories at the carnival for decades. Secondly, the spring carnival serves as a huge fundraiser for the Upper Makefield Fire Company. The volunteer fire company counts on the approximately $25,000 it profits from the carnival each year to operate. Doing without that money could be detrimental.

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The carnival can no longer be held on the grounds of state parks

The cancellation is due to Pennsylvania's Department of Natural Resources enforcing a policy which doesn't allow carnivals on the grounds of state parks anymore. The fire company spring carnival is held at each year at Washington Crossing State Park. The fire company was told the state would be enforcing the policy at the end of 2025, prohibiting the carnival to continue there. A tradition in the park since the 1980s.

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Word that the carnival won't be happening this year has started to spread and families, especially children, are heartbroken. It's something they looked forward to each year.

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The fire company released a statement expressing its frustration over the cancellation. "We are disappointed by this decision, as the carnival has been held on park grounds since the 1980s. It was an event that was anticipated by many in the community, and proceeds from the event contributed significantly to our annual operating budget."

The fire company is looking to hold an alternative event. For more details, click here.