Having a membership at Costco is very trendy right now. It's "having a minute," as the cool kids say these days, but there's an unspoken rule you need to follow while shopping, or you're going to get dirty looks from Costco employees if they catch you.

Costco is known for its free samples

One of the major perks of being a Costco member is grabbing free samples of some of its delicious products. Some shoppers make a meal out of them. Sampling was temporarily paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans are happy that it has returned.

You may think this unspoken rule is to only grab one of any given sample so there's enough for all of the other shoppers, but there's no rule against helping yourself to as much as you'd like. Although overindulging on the samples could get you some stares.

Costco wants you to dispose of your free sample trash in the proper place

The unspoken rule Costco employees really want you to follow is: Throw away the napkin, little cup, or whatever the sample comes in, in the proper place.

Seems obvious, but after the stores close, especially on the weekends when there is a big selection of samples, employees often find those napkins, little sticks, and cups all over the store, not in the garbage cans. They have to then remove all of the trash from the shelves, floor, and wherever else they find them.

The employees take pride in the store and don't like when they find trash lying around, so please be considerate and throw out your garbage after you get the free samples.

Costco thanks you.

