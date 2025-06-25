A horrifying incident occurred on the Jersey Shore earlier today, but a victim is recovering at an area hospital.

Lifeguard Impaled By Beach Umbrella in Asbury Park, NJ

A lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella on the beach in Asbury Park, NJ around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It happened in the area of 3rd Avenue, reports say.

The incident is kind of everyone's nightmare who has ever visited the Jersey Shore. The umbrella went through the woman’s upper left shoulder and came out her back, Asbury Park Fire Department Chief Kevin Keddy told the media.

The victim remained conscious and alert throughout the incident, reports say. Other lifeguards were able to provide first aid before EMS and firefighters arrived on the scene, they say.

The stake from the umbrella was about six feet long. So it actually had to be cut into smaller pieces so the victim could be transferred to the hospital. Emergency responders used a bandsaw to cut off the stake before the victim was brought into an ambulance, the NY Post says.

“It was protruding by about a foot,” Keddy said when describing the injury.

He did, however, describe the victim as a "tough young woman." She was transferred to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ where treatment underway, reports say.

Officials Issue Warning About Beach Umbrellas at the Jersey Shore

If you've ever visited the Jersey Shore, you know it doesn't take much of a breeze at all to increase the risk of flying objects like umbrellas. It's kind of everyone's nightmare.

As a result, Keddy used the incident as a time to remind beachgoers to secure their umbrellas in the sand (and to carry them with the point down) to avoid injury.

