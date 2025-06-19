There’s something comforting about going to a makeup store.

I’m not sure if it’s because I grew up in the early eras of online makeup tutorials, and I remember sitting in my room for hours trying out different looks, but I love getting new makeup.

You know exactly which aisle has your favorite mascara, where the dry shampoo is lined up, and it just always feels like Christmas morning to me, personally.

Whether you're popping in for one thing or leaving with $200 worth of “self-care,” makeup retailers have become kind of a safe space for makeup fans.

Imagine walking up to your usual store one day only to find the doors locked and the windows papered over.

That’s exactly what just happened to an Ulta Beauty store in another major city, and now people are wondering if more closures could be coming.

Social media has been buzzing after news broke that Ulta Beauty abruptly shut down one of its large locations in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood.

The store was located in the popular Roosevelt Collection Shops, and no public explanation was given.

The closure seemed sudden, and customers were left upset when they noticed that their local store had just shut its doors without warning.

Will Ulta Beauty Be Closing Stores in New Jersey or Pennsylvania?

Khloe Kardashian Appears At ULTA Beauty's West Hills Store To Promote Kardashian Beauty Hair Care And Styling Line Getty Images loading...

For now, no New Jersey or Pennsylvania stores have announced closures, but shoppers are definitely on edge. If a major city location can disappear overnight, it’s fair to wonder if smaller or underperforming stores could be at risk.

Moral of the story? Maybe stock up on all of your favorite Ulta products, just in case!

