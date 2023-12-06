I'm always looking for great, new-to-me restaurants to try in Pennsylvania. Going out to dinner is one of my favorite things to do. I love to gather friends, eat, drink and be merry.

Thankfully, I found Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Restaurants list for 2023. If you're unfamiliar, it names the very best restaurants across the United States based on stellar reviews.

Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in the U.S.

It's broken down into categories and two Pennsylvania restaurants made the Best of the Best Hidden Gems in America list.

Ohhh, I love a good hidden gem restaurant. I feel like I'm in an exclusive club that not a lot of people know about. Well, until now. Haha.

The first Pennsylvania restaurant that's on the list is Lawrence Park Dinor in Erie.

The list states, "Lawrence Park Dinor is a charming diner that serves delicious American food. The vintage decor adds to the nostalgic feel of the restaurant, which is housed in a 1948 silk city diner that is on the national historic registry. The breakfast features mouth-watering dishes such as pancakes, omelets, and French toast. With a variety of options to choose from, Lawrence Park Dinor is a great spot for anyone looking for a great diner experience."

The second Pennsylvania restaurant that made the list is A Little Pizza Heaven in Scranton.

The list says, "A Little Pizza Heaven offers a diverse Italian menu including pizza and pasta, as well as seafood, salads, and appetizers. Popular dishes include the margherita pizza, lasagna, jambalaya, and antipasti. Gluten-free options are available. The friendly waitstaff and authentic Italian food make A Little Pizza Heaven a great choice for a delicious meal with generous portions."

If you're ever in the area of either of these places, make sure to stop by and eat.

To see the entire list of the Best of the Best Hidden Gems across the U.S., click here.

