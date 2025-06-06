Thankfully it wasn't a long wait.

Twine, the coolest gift shop around, closed its Quaker Bridge Mall location a few weeks ago and headed for Robbinsville.

Twine moved its second location to Foxmoor Shopping Center in Robbinsville

You can visit the unique and super fun gift shop in it's new Foxmoor Shopping Center location starting tomorrow (Saturday, June 7).

Yipee.

The announcement of the new store opening was just made on Facebook.

The post read in part, "We cannot believe it's finally here! We're ready for our opening day tomorrow in the Foxmoor shopping center; our new home for twine. And just a reminder that twine. Hopewell is not changing! It is still open every day with the same hours."

Twine carries unique gifts, games, candles, puzzles, and more.

If you are anything like me and like to give fun and original gifts to your family and friends, twine. is the place for you.

Check out these pictures to get a feel of the shop's vibe.

Do you have the World's Cutest Dog? Of course you do, so you definitely need these socks.

Check them out.

Check out the mug below. I bet you know someone this would be perfect for.

I recently bought one of my friend's last name in Scrabble tiles.

Trust me, you'll love Twine. Don't sleep on this awesome place.

Opening day in it's new Robbinsville location in Saturday, June 7.

twine. Robbinsville is located at 1049 Washington Boulevard (Foxmoor Shopping Center)

twine. Hopewell is located at 8 Somerset Street.

Best wishes in your new home!

