I'm thrilled to pass along the news that Triumph Brewing Company will finally be reopening in downtown Princeton very soon.

Town Topics is reporting that the doors will open in Triumph's new, refurbished location (still in Princeton) in June, which is only a few weeks away.

When the popular Nassau Street spot closed temporarily back in 2022, it assured loyal customers that it would be reopening in the 90-year-old post office in Palmer Square sometime in 2023.

Obviously, that didn't happen. We all know how a refurbishment/construction timeline goes...usually, it's delay after delay.

Sound like the newly finished place will be well worth the wait.

There were four separate architectural firms working on this massive project. The plan was to keep the historical charm of the building while blending modern touches.

One of the architects, Kevin Wilkes, revealed to Town Topics the reason the refurbishment took so long (39 months to be exact) was years of "federal maintenance neglect."

Some of the original details of the former post office was able to be restored, but other sections had to be completely redesigned.

The building was completely gutted and new heating, cooling, electric, and more systems were replaced.

The completed building will be home to new dining rooms, bars, and brewing equipment.

Some thought the project had stalled, but in reality, crews were hard at work the entire time. It was just taking much longer than expected.

The new Triumph Brewing Company will fit in perfectly with the vibe of Palmer Square, which has other upscale restaurants and shops. Hopefully, there will be some outdoor seating on the green.

As soon as I get word of a grand opening date, I'll make sure to let you know.

I'm excited to visit.

