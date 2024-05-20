The Trenton Thunder is planning a fun, family-friendly event at their ballpark in June and you're invited.

It's a free movie night. Make your plans now to go with family and friends. It's a really cool experience.

Movie Under the Stars presented by Spencer Savings Bank will be on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The movie starts at 7pm. Gates will open at 6pm.

The animated movie being shown is "Migration" from Illumination.

If you haven't seen it yet, it looks super cute. If you have seen it already, it's worth a second look. Plus, how often do you get to watch a movie inside a baseball stadium?

Here's what it's about:

"From the creators of Despicable Me comes an adventure-filled new comedy about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, authentic heart and unforgettable characters. The Mallard Family embarks on a journey south for the winter to Jamaica via New York City, only for their well-laid plans to go awry, leading to new friends and unknown horizons. Get ready to take a flight on a hilariously funny, feathered family vacation like no other."

Tickets are free, but you have to register.

The movie plays on the big screen in right field.

You can bring a blanket if you'd like to sit right on the field. Isn't that cool? Sorry, no chairs are allowed.

If you like to snack while watching watching the movie, you'll be able to buy concessions.

It's going to be a fun night...don't miss it.

Movie Under the Stars is Thursday, June 13th at 7pm, gates open at 6pm.

For more information and to register for free tickets, click here.

The Trenton Thunder ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton, NJ 08611.

