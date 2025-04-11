The Punk Rock Flea Market is Back in Trenton, NJ This Spring

It’s officially back, Trenton! One of the coolest events that happens right in Mercer County is making its return.

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is happening this weekend at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

What Is The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market?

If you’re from the area, you’ve definitely seen the billboards all over the highways for this. It’s one of those events you just know about if you’re from the area.

If you’ve never been, you absolutely need to check it out. It’s packed with hundreds of vendors, live music, food trucks, and even live tattooing right on the spot.

It’s the perfect day with friends or family, especially if you’re looking to go out without breaking the bank.

Tickets are just $25 right now online, and you can get them here. Now that the weather is finally starting to get a little warmer, it’s time to start adding events like this to your weekend plans again.

When is The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market Spring 2025?

The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market happens a few times a year, and the next one is happening this weekend.

Their Spring Fling 2025 is happening this Saturday and Sunday at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

There will be over 450 makers and artists from over 30 states, dozens of food trucks, celebrity guests, and so much more to experience.

It’s all happening this Saturday and Sunday, April 12th and 13th. Get more information on their website, here.

