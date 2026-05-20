It's a big day for the new hockey team in the capital city. The Trenton Ironhawks held a press conference this morning (Wednesday, May 20) to announce its NHL affiliation.

Drum roll please......

Trenton Ironhawks announce affiliation with the New York Islanders

It's official. The Trenton Ironhawks are affiliates of the New York Islanders for the 2026 - 27 season. Let's go! Check out the announcement on Facebook below.

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The post reads, "The Trenton Ironhawks are proud to announce their NHL affiliation with the New York Islanders ahead of our inaugural ECHL season. A new era of hockey in Trenton starts now! "

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Team President Bob Ohrablo revealed the team's logo back in January. The team colors are blue, gray, and red.

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Trenton Ironhawks' home opener is October 24 at 6 PM at Cure Insurance Arena

The Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton will be the Ironhawks' home ice. The home opener is Saturday night, October 24, at 6 PM, against the Adirondack Thunder, an affiliate of the New Jersey Devils. The team will play 36 home games. Season memberships are available now.

READ MORE: Mercer County's 2026 Summer Concert Series has been announced

The team's very first game will be the weekend before, on Friday, October 16, up in Montreal. They'll take on the Trois-Rivières Lions.

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Mercer County Executive Dan Benson said the county is working hard to make upgrades to the arena so attending a hockey game is a "top-notch experience." There will be a new ice plant, a new video board (hung in the center of the arena), and renovations to the suite level.

There hasn't been a hockey team in Trenton in 13 years

I'm excited for this. This will be the first time there's been hockey in Trenton in 13 years. My husband's a big hockey fan, so we'll be at plenty of the home games. I'll see you there. Go Ironhawks!