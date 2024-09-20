The Deadliest Intersection In America Is In Trenton, NJ

A recent list of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the United States revealed that 4 out of the 10 are right here in the Garden State.

Incredibly, two of these New Jersey intersections are just a few blocks away from each other in Elizabeth, as reported by streetsblog.org.

Not only did these intersections land spots on the list, but they ranked in the top 10, taking 9th, 3rd, 2nd, and even 1st place as some of the most hazardous intersections in the entire country.

Read More: The Most Aggravating Intersections in New Jersey

Coming in at number 9 is East Grand St in Elizabeth.

The 3rd most dangerous intersection in the nation is in Toms River, NJ.

It's at the crossing of Massachusetts Ave and State Road 70, where several accidents, including injuries and fatalities, have been reported.

Taking the number 2 spot is the intersection of U.S 1&9, also in Elizabeth.

Finally, the number one deadliest intersection in the U.S. is located right here in Mercer County.

The Most Deadly Intersection In The U.S. is In Trenton, NJ

The intersection of Lalor Street and Route 129 in Trenton has sadly topped the list. If you’ve ever driven through this area, you’re probably familiar with how tricky it can be.

It’s tough to think about how many accidents, including some tragic ones, have taken place at these spots. So, if you’re driving through any of these New Jersey intersections, be sure to stay alert and stay safe!

