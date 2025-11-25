After nearly three decades on our TV screens, it’s the end of an era in local TV. The legendary NBC 10 Philadelphia anchor, Tracy Davidson will sign off from the station on Tuesday evening at 4 pm. Philadelphia is a city that LOVES our local TV personalities so it’s a big deal.

Tracy Davidson’s Final Broadcast Slated for 4 pm on Tuesday

Tracy Davidson final broadcast at NBC 10 Philadelphia will happen this afternoon at 4 p.m. on NBC 10 Philadelphia. It marks the end of an illustrious 29 year career on TV serving our community (but don’t worry, she’s not retiring).

Having said that, you can watch the broadcast live on TV at Channel 10 or you can click here to stream the show on NBC10 Philadelphia's website:



What Happened to NBC 10 Philadelphia’s Tracy Davidson

Tracy Davidson joined NBC 10 in the ‘90s and has served nearly ever role possible at the station. She’s served as the station’s consumer reporter, an anchor in mornings, an anchor in evenings and more.

Back in the late summer, we told you that Tracy had announced her plans to transition to a new career path as she will pivot full-time to a public speaking role. That’s something she’s been dabbling in on the side for a while.

“In recent years, demand for this side of my work has surged, and it feeds my soul and allows me to continue serving others in a new way,” Davidson said on TV in August.

Tracy Davidson’s Replacement Reveled

With the news that Tracy Davidson was departing the station, also comes the news that they’ve hired her replacement. We learned late last week that the station hired Lena Tillett to essentially serve as Tracy’s replacement on the air.

Tillett joins the station from WRAL-TV (Raleigh, NC), where she served as the anchor for the 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. broadcasts.

She will anchor weekdays alongside Jacqueline London at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m. alongside Fred Shropshire. Tillett has won both an Emmy Award and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for her excellent work on TV. Her first day on the air is expected to be Monday, January 12, 2026.