NJ’s Only Toys R Us Holiday Pop-Up Store is Now Open in Deptford, NJ
New Jersey's only stand-alone Toys R Us seasonal store is now open, but it's not sticking around for too long, according to The Patch.
Toys R Us is reopening stores since its bankruptcy
The once-popular toy retailer has been clawing its way back since going bankrupt back in 2017 and closing all of its stores. At the time, it faced stiff competition from retailers like Walmart, Target, and of course, Amazon.
Now, a new flagship store is open at the massive American Dream Mall in North Jersey.
READ MORE: Fogo de Chao opening Mercer County location
Many Macy's stores have mini Toys R Us stores in them
Toys R Us also made a deal with a major department store, Macy's, to house toys in those stores. You can find the store within the store at Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, Cherry Hill Mall, Bridgewater, East Brunswick, Freehold, Menlo Park, Woodbridge, and more.
For the holidays this year, the company just announced in a press release that it's opening more flagship stores and seasonal pop-up stores as part of a "major U.S. expansion."
There will be no new flagship stores in New Jersey. You can see the entire list by clicking here.
The only New Jersey location for a seasonal pop-up store is in South Jersey.
The only seasonal store in NJ is at the Deptford Mall
The Toys R Us Holiday Shop is now open in the Deptford Mall in Deptford, NJ.
There's also a seasonal pop-up store in the King of Prussia Mall
If you want to take a trip over the bridge, there's also one in the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, PA.
READ MORE: Popular Bucks County Holiday Light Display won't light this year
Do you remember how exciting it was to visit Toys R Us when you were a kid? I'm so happy it's around again.
To find a Toys R Us location near you, click here.
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz