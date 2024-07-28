Heads up! If you drive one of these vehicles, you could be in for a new engine replacement.

Toyota Recalls Over 100,000 Vehicles in June

Back in June, Toyota recalled about 100,000 Tundra pickup trucks and about 35,000 luxury Lexus LX600 SUVs due to an issue with the engine that could lead vehicle to lose power while driving. The potentially affected vehicles are 2022-2023 models.

The company says the recall stems from a process during a specific production period, where manufacturing debris may not have been cleared from the engine. As a result, this could cause it to rattle around and disrupt the engine, causing the engine to lose power while driving. Very dangerous.

According to the recall documentation submitted to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration):

"This can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or an engine stall. In the subject vehicles, an engine stall while driving leads to a loss of motive power. A vehicle loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash."

Big problem, big solution

The company doesn't know for sure how many of the Tundra and Lexus vehicles are potentially affected, so they've opted for a blanket, solve-all solution.

If your vehicle was recalled, the company is vowing to replace the entire engine at no cost to the owner. Expect a letter in the mail by the end of July with further information and instructions.

A free new engine? Not bad, considering how expensive they are. Better safe than sorry, so get your replaced when you can!

