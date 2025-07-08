UPDATED AT 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday (July 8) - The tornado warning that was issued for Bucks County earlier this evening has expired. It has been replaced by a severe thunderstorm warning, which cautions of flooding rains and heavy winds in the area.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE BELOW:

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of our area until about 6:30 pm, the National Weather Service says.

Where Is the Tornado Warning?

The warning was issued around 5:52 p.m. for a possible tornado in the Bucks County area. The storm cell was moving east at 30 mph, the National Weather Service says.

The cell is capable of producing a tornado as the National Weather Service says rotation was indicate by doppler radar in the area.

What To Do In the Tornado Warning?

"TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," they say.

Torrential rain has been reported in the area of the storm as well which could result in flash flooding in the immediate area.

What Areas Are Included in the Tornado Warning?

The areas included in the warning are Philadelphia, Trenton, Bensalem, Ewing, Bristol, Hatboro, Yardley, Newtown, Tullytown, Langhorne, Bryn Athyn, Ivyland, Washington Crossing, Feasterville-Trevose, Northeast Philadelphia, Feasterville, Woodside, Richboro, Langhorn, and Levittown.

We'll update this with more information shortly.