Cheapism just released a list of the Best Hole-in-the-Wall Burger Joint in Every State.

Finally. This is a list I can really sink my teeth into.

The best food isn't always in fancy restaurants

So many other food lists I've seen like the best date restaurants or where you can find the best meal ever or the best hidden gem restaurants are filled with fancy foods or cuisines other than American, and I'm just not into those kinds of foods.

Give this girl a juicy cheeseburger and some crispy French fries and I'm happy.

Now, you can pretty much get a burger anywhere and it's good. They're hard to mess up. But, when you come across a place serving a really great burger, you don't forget it.

The best burgers are in hidden gem restaurants

These great burgers can be in restaurants you'd never guess, unassuming place, and I love hunting them down.

Cheapism looked at local restaurant customer reviews and recommendations from local food critics to seek out the best burgers at the best hole-in-the-wall places.

In Pennsylvania, the best burger joint is in Girardville.

It's called Tony's Lunch.

If that sign wasn't out there, you'd probably drive right by.

It's a small place nestled in on East Main Street.

Tony's Lunch is known for its Fluff Burger

It's loved by the locals for its Fluff Burger.

It's described like this: "A small griddled hamburger is topped with raw onions, a pat of butter, a hefty smear of thick, spicy chili paste, and a dollop of Marshmallow Fluff."

What???

You can get it without the Fluff too. That's called The Screamer (which has an entire Facebook group dedicated to it)

The spicy sweet combo is the big seller at Tony's Lunch.

If you're ever in the area, or like to go on road trips for really good food, stop by.

Tony's Lunch is located at 23 East Main Street in Girardville, PA.

