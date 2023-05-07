Tommy’s Tavern + Tap Will Replace The Closed Houlihan’s in Cherry Hill NJ

The closed Houlihan's building in Cherry Hill is about to get a new beginning!

Tommy's Tavern + Tap will replace the closed Houlihan's restaurant in Cherry Hill, NJ according to 42Freeway.

It's been a few months since the Houlihan's American restaurant, located at Marlton Pike & Garden State Blvd in Cherry Hill NJ, closed permanently in January 2023, which was an unexpected surprise.

Since the now-empty building is in a prime real estate location, next to a busy shopping center and the popular Cherry Hill Mall around the corner, it's no surprise that Tommy's Tavern snatched this spot up as quickly as they did!

The new Tommy's Tavern in Cherry Hill won't be very far away from yet another South Jersey Location they're planning on opening! In January, the owners announced they're opening a location in Mount Laurel, located at 40 Centerton Rd. According to a post on Instagram, they're hopeful to open that one this summer.

If you've never been to Tommy's they're self-described as a restaurant, bar and pizzeria. It's a family-owned business that was found by Tommy Bonfiglio, who sadly passed away last year. The family is keeping the business running.

9 locations in New Jersey, New York and Delaware, excluding the upcoming spots in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel. As for an exact opening date? No word yet for when they predict they'll be open for business in Cherry Hill. Tommy's Tavern + Tap has 9 locations in New Jersey, New York and Delaware, excluding the upcoming spots in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel.

Glad to see the building will have a new beginning! It's too good not to use. We'll keep you posted on progress!

