It’s officially that time of the year again!

The bags are packed, the playlists are made, and everyone is trying to beat the rush to the Jersey shore.

Whether you’re heading to Ocean City, Wildwood, Point Pleasant, or Belmar, there’s no better feeling than kicking off Memorial Day Weekend down the shore.

People come from all over the state and outside of the state to see what the beaches and boardwalks in New Jersey have to offer.

The best part about Memorial Day Weekend is it’s the unofficial kickoff to summer and Jersey Shore summers are totally unmatched!

For a lot of families in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, it’s a huge tradition to pack up the car and head down the shore, but with a Jersey Shore vacation comes spending a decent amount of money.

It can be very expensive, from finding a house to rent, the prices for the boardwalk food and rides, and just getting onto the beach.

Where Are Tolls Being Waived This Memorial Day Weekend in New Jersey?

The last thing you want to pay for is tolls to get there, but this year you may not have to! Chickie’s & Pete’s is bringing back Free Toll Friday to kick off the weekend and the 100 Days of Summer celebration.

If you’re traveling on the Atlantic City Expressway this Friday, your toll fee may be waived!

It’s been announced that all eastbound tolls at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza this Friday, May 23rd, between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm will be covered for drivers by Chickie’s and Pete’s!

This happens just about every year, but it gets even more exciting as the years go on! It’s always helpful to have just a little bit of your bill covered, so think of it as a weekend discount!

