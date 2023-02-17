One of the most trendy night’s out is making its way to Philly soon. If you haven’t seen the recent trend of themed raves all over TikTok, they’ve completely taken over clubs.

There are so many different themed events that have taken place throughout the entire country like Disney Channel nights, One Direction-themed rave, Spongebob-themed raves, and so many others.

An awesome one is making its way to Philadelphia soon and I swear it’s going to be a viral moment on TikTok. A wildly popular venue in Philly is putting on a Shrek-themed rave and if you’ve never seen TikTok posts about other Shrek-themed raves all over the country, then you need to check out now.

People get dressed up as different main and side characters from the Shrek movies, and the venues usually decorate the place to look just like the town of Far Far Away.

This event is so meme-worthy and is going to be such a great night out in Philly, The venue that’s putting this on is TLA also known as the Theatere of Living Arts. Based off of the info on TLA’s website, this event is a 21+ event so much sure you have your IDs ready.

The doors for this event open up at 8 pm and the actual show will kick off at 9 pm. This event is totally worth the money too. The tickets right now are ranging anywhere between $22 to $37.

The Shrek rave at Theatre of Living Arts is happening on Saturday, March 11 starting at 9 pm. You can purchase them now through TLA’s website.

