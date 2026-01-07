To say that I’m excited for this news would be a bit of an understatement. We’ve just learned some MAJOR Broadway news coming this year. In fact, it’s the theater announcement that I’m most excited about so far for the entire year.

‘Titanique’ Is Coming to Broadway's St. James Theater in 2026

It's been announced the ‘Titanique’ will open on Broadway for a limited engagement in 2026. It’s almost guaranteed to be one of the most talked-about Broadway shows of the year. So I’d highly suggest marking your calendars if you don’t want to be left behind as it sets sail.

The show is slated to begin performances at Broadway’s St. James Theatre on March 26, 2026. It’ll officially open on April 12, for a limited engagement run that is currently scheduled to run through July 12. The incredible Marla Mindelle will reprise the role of Céline Dion for the production. Additional casting announcements are expected soon.

The musical, which hilariously reimagines both Céline Dion and the story of the Titanic, has been a favorite of mine since 2020.

What Is ‘Titanique’?

‘Titanique’ is a jukebox musical featuring the music of Céline Dion. In the present-day, Celine “hijacks” a tour of the Titanic Museum and claims that she actually survived the sinking of the ship. She then proceeds to show audience what “really” happened to Jack and Rose (the iconic characters from the hit 1997 movie).

(Note: that video is from a West End production of the show, but it's still a great depiction of what's in store for NYC).

What’s not to love about this show? It combines Céline’s biggest hits with the most cringey moments from the ‘Titanic’ movie. It’s campy and outrageous, but yet, it’s EXACTLY the comic relief we all need right now. It's like a love letter to the iconic Céline Dion.

“With a story you’ll never let go, music you know by heart, and the Céline you need, you’d have to live at the bottom of the ocean to miss this strictly limited engagement,” the show said in a release, and honestly, that couldn’t be more accurate.

‘Titanique’ made its debut in Los Angeles in 2017. I first discovered it in the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when the cast performed a livestreamed version of the show. It since has played off-Broadway to sold-out crowds (which it did from June 2022 until June 2025). It has also played in Chicago, Paris, and the West End.

How Can I Get Tickets to See ‘Titanique’ on Broadway?

‘Titanique’ tickets will go on sale this week.

A ticket pre-sale begins Thursday, January 8, 2026, with sign-ups available at TitaniqueMusical.com. General ticket sales will follow on January 12. You can click here to learn more.

Congratulations to the entire creative team behind this show. I CANNOT wait to grab tickets to see it myself in 2026!