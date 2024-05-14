LOOK: Timotheé Chalamet Whisks Elle Fanning Away on Set in Cape May, New Jersey

Did you see filming crews in Cape May, over weekend? You were close to some serious star power!

In case you didn't know, Award-winning actor Timotheé Chalamet has been seen in parts of New Jersey this spring filming for a new Bob Dylan biopic. The film is called "A Complete Unknown", and you guessed it - Chalamet is playing the lead role of Bob Dylan in the 1960's, and Elle Fanning is cast as Dylan's love interest, Sylvie Russo!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Word had been spreading that filming would be taking place in Cape May from May 12 - May 17, mainly to shoot a music festival scene. The Cape May Police Department posted a road closure advisory on Facebook.

I came across a TikTok video of a super close-up look at Timothée and Elle shooting a scene in costume with the filming crew at the corner of Perry St and Beach Ave.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They were seen on a fake mounted motorbike being pulled by a filming vehicle. Timothée was "driving" the bike and Elle gripped him from behind as his passenger. Cute! You can even see period-appropriate staged cars in the background along with costumed extras. It's pretty cool - check it out down below!

Last month, the two actors were seen filming in costume again in Paterson. Looks like Dylan and Sylvie spent quite a lot of time together!

When will the movie come out?

Filming's not even complete, so there's no sign of any exact opening day, but the film is expected to come out sometime in 2025. Which month is anyone's guess.

Did you catch a glimpse of Timmy Tim and Elle? Can't wait to see the movie when it comes out!