There's an amazing new bar set up in Philadelphia that you most definitely have to get to before the end of the summer.

Right now, there's a huge tiki bar in the middle of the city that will transport you to a beach far far away. I saw a video on Instagram that was introducing Philly's newest outdoor bar and after watching the quick video posted by @wooder_ice, I was ready to start driving down to Philly to check it out for myself.

The bar is called Kedera and it's a Tiki-themed bar in Center City and is part of Uptown Beer Garden, which is a popular drinking attraction in the city. It just opened officially yesterday so it's brand new!

Get our free mobile app

According to the post, the bar itself serves freshly squeezed juice cocktails along with other drinks as well as food options. Some of the drinks come in a super cute plastic coconut cup to sip out of while you enjoy your time at the tiki-themed seating they have available.

I saw a look at some of the food set up with sliders, wings and so much more to much on while you sip away in Center City! The view is also a plus when checking out this brand-new outdoor bar. It's set up in the most beautiful spot.

The biggest theme in the comment section is how everyone feels about the theme of the bar. People are saying a Tiki theme is a bit random to have in the middle of Center City Philadelphia, but honestly, I think that's why it's so cool.

There's for sure nothing else like this in the Philadelphia area, so it's a fun new experience to try out if you're in the area. Kedera is a brand new outdoor bar experience in the middle of Philadelphia that you need to try out! It's located at 1500 JFK Blvd.

Kedera's hours are Monday-Thursday 4 pm to 12 am, Friday 4 pm to 2 am, Saturday from 11 am to 2 am, and Sunday from 11 am to 12 am!

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2023 2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and P!Nk.). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 202