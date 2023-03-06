There’s a cute little cafe based in New Jersey that’s gone viral lately. I’d never heard of it before seeing all of the videos on my “For You” page on TikTok.

There are so many trendy places to grab a coffee or lunch right in our state and lately, this cafe has been THE spot for doing just that. The place is called Sugar Tree Cafe and this place is a social media dream.

There are not only so many aesthetically pleasing menu items to try, but the entire cafe also has the cutest theme that’s perfect for a little photoshoot after lunch.

If you make your way out to this cafe to try it all out, be on the lookout for some local celebs as well! Delore Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey was just spotted there a few days ago, so you never know who you’ll run into at this cute, New Jersey getaway.

If you’ve seen just a few of the menu items they offer at this cafe, you’ll understand why it went viral.

This spot really has it all from Red Velvet Waffles drizzled with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, and whipped cream to their famous Sticky Wings.

This spot has all of the sweet and savory breakfast and lunch options you could ever dream of. Also, the biggest Instagram spot in the restaurant is this beautiful tree that has the entire cafe ceiling covered with pink and purple flowers.

If you’re looking for a cute place for a date day or even a girl's day, check this place out just like the rest of NJ TikTok is doing! Sugar Tree Cafe is located at 358 Passaic Ave, Nutley, NJ, 07110. They’re open daily from 8 am to 5 pm for breakfast and brunch!

