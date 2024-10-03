If you're planning to relocate to New Jersey or are already house hunting in the state, there are a few towns you might want to prioritize for their excellent safety records.

One of the first questions people tend to ask when considering a move is, "How safe is the area?"

It's natural for families to want a community where children can play outside without worry.

While many factors come into play when choosing a home, safety is usually near the top of most people's lists. Property Club has compiled a list of the top 10 safest towns to live in throughout New Jersey.

READ MORE: This Is The Most Famous Person To Come From Mercer County, NJ

If you're on the lookout for a home, now or in the future, these towns should definitely be on your radar.

New Jersey is one of the best places to live in the country, in my opinion! It offers access to two major cities, beautiful beaches, and even mountain getaways in the Poconos.

No matter what you're looking for, New Jersey has something for everyone.

Here are a few of the safest towns in the state:

#2 – Hasbrouck Heights

#3 – River Vale

#4 – New Providence

#5 – Berkeley Heights

#6 – Sparta

#7 – Chatham Township

#8 – Bernards

#9 – Monroe Township

#10 – Ringwood

These towns have some of the lowest crime rates in New Jersey, and they’re spread across the state, allowing you to choose the Jersey lifestyle that suits you best.

What is the Safest Town in New Jersey?

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

Topping the list is Wanaque, located in North Jersey near New York. Its crime rates are an impressive 97% lower than the national average!

If you're planning a move to New Jersey, consider making one of these towns your home.

30 NJ Hospitals Receive "A" Grade For Patient Safety Here's where to head in NJ for an emergency based on patient safety ratings! Gallery Credit: NJ