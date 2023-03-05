This NJ Restaurant Combined The Internet’s Favorite Comfort Foods

Of course, I'm a total foodie and what better state to live in for great food than New Jersey? I feel like we just really have it all! Pizza, bagels, Italian food, you name it!

There's a new dish at this New Jersey restaurant that may be getting added to Jersey's most iconic dishes. If you're a fan of birria tacos and ramen, you HAVE to see this place. The restaurant is called Speedy Way Restaurant located in North Jersey, but these crazy menu items seem to be worth the drive.

A few years back, the classic Spanish dish called Birria Tacos went viral and it became one of these extremely trendy foods that people couldn't seem to get enough of.

If you've never seen it before, Birria Tacos are a Mexican dish that includes slow-cooked beef cooked in broth. After it cooks for hours, the meat gets shredded and out onto tortillas usually topped with cilantro and onions.

I've had some local Mexican restaurant renditions of the dish and I have never been disappointed. So it seems like this NJ restaurant has taken the two ultimate trendy comfort foods from the internet and has mashed them into one big dish.

This Instagram account posts a ton of videos of places that you need to check out in New Jersey and this Paterson restaurant seemed to make the list. Ramen is also one of those comfort foods that the internet just can't seem to get enough of.

This restaurant also offers a Birria Pizza dish that looks to die for as well! Again, the restaurant is called Speedy Way Restaurant which is located at 358 Grand St, Paterson, NJ, 07505.

