This New Jersey Based Tequila Is A Summer Must-Have

There’s a newer tequila on the market that is making New Jersey proud! The brand is called Red Cadillac Tequila and it’s made by a sister duo from New Jersey.

The tequila itself only launched about a year ago according to Jersey Bites.com and now I’ve been seeing it everywhere! I was down the shore at Bar Anticipation a week or so ago and I got to try this tequila for the first time let me tell you, it’s a non-tequila lover’s tequila.

Even if you aren’t the biggest fan of normal tequila, you will for sure love this drink. Jolie and Paris Montes are sisters who have gotten this business rolling and you can find it in select bars and stores throughout New Jersey.

You can also go on their official website and have a bottle shipped to you! The duo is from New Jersey, so the brand, Red Caddilac, doesn’t get any more Jerrsey than this!

The tequila itself is a mango-flavored tequila and is perfect for a margarita by the pool or just on the rocks if you’re feeling like having a good time. I love supporting local brands and businesses, especially when they’re as great as this one.

The brand seems to represent two things which are “Family” and “New Jersey”, and I think the brand itself is such a great representation of our state! You can find more information on where to try out Red Cadillac and the brand’s inspiring story on their website here!

