When the weather heats up in Pennsylvania, there are a few summer must-haves.

An afternoon by the pool, good music, and a cold drink in hand.

If you’ve ever strolled into a bar or restaurant during the summer months, you know the drink specials usually lean towards fruity flavors, bright colors, and just the right amount of chill to help you cool down during the summer.

Let’s be honest, ordering that “summer drink” is almost a tradition at this point. You might not even care what it is, but every year there’s one drink that becomes super trendy.

As long as it looks fun and tastes refreshing, it’s a great choice.

Every year, Pennsylvania bars see a drink or two take over the scene, remember the Orange Crush or the Espresso Martini craze?

Well, this summer’s winner has officially been named.

What Is Pennsylvania's #1 Summer Drink for 2025?

The Blueberry Lemonade Crush has been crowned Pennsylvania’s #1 adult beverage for Summer 2025 by the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association.

It’s made with Blueberry Vodka, Crush Buddy, lemonade, and lemon-lime soda. Simple, fruity, and something that truly everyone can get behind ordering.

There’s nothing better than a sweet and tart mixed drink to sip on during the summer.

Every single year, there’s a brand new drink that people just have to get their hands on, and this is it this year!

So go ahead, order one, snap a pic, and enjoy your new favorite summer cocktail.

