This Is New Jersey’s Most Popular Grocery Store – You Will Not Be Surprised

When you need to stock up on groceries in New Jersey, what's your go-to grocery store?

Immediately, several popular stores come to mind... Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, ACME, Aldi, Shop Rite, Wegman's... hell, maybe even Stop & Shop.

We all have our preferences, but when it comes to the MOST popular grocery store in New Jersey, I don't think there's any question.

A recent survey conducted by WiseVoter crunched the numbers to find out America's favorite grocery stores by looking at the amount of foot traffic per state.

So what IS New Jersey's most popular grocery store?

Shop Rite

Yes, on average, the tried and true ShopRite is the grocery store of choice in New Jersey. According to the data, shopping at ShopRite will run you an average of $4,856.76 per year.

And in terms of price and quality? They have much more affordable prices than a Whole Foods or Sprouts, for instance. And the quality of both the food and the cleanliness/organization of the stores as a whole is solid.

As of May 2024, ShopRite has around 330 stores across 6 states, but most of them are in New Jersey. With around 176 locations in the Garden State, you're probably no further than just a few miles away from one.

Is ShopRite your personal favorite grocery store? It's honestly not one of my favorites, as I usually prefer Wegman's or Trader Joe's, but Shop Rite will always be dependable!

