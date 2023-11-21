West Windsor, New Jersey is about to get a whole lot sweeter! A huge ice cream chain is about to make its way into the Nassau Park Pavillion shopping center.

This popular shopping center in the Princeton area has been adding new stores recently and it only has been elevating the shopping experience in the area.

Recently, there have been Crumbl Cookie, Playa Bowls, and Ocean State Job Lot that have been added to the shopping center as well as a Planet Fitness, Poke Bowl restaurant, and more on the way!

This same ice cream shop had a location just across the street inside of Mercer Mall in Lawrenceville, NJ on Route 1 years ago, but it has since shut down. I think it will be a good addition to the shopping center and its cult following will also bring a lot of business to the Nassau Park Pavillion area! Can you guess what it is?

Cold Stone Creamery

There’s a sign that is located between Masa Suhi and Wonder Nail Salon that says “Coming Soon Cold Stone Creamery”.

I think this is going to do so well in this area and it’s exactly what the shopping center needs!

There’s not much information right now on a planned opening date or anything like that, but as of now we just know for now that Cold Stone Creamery is coming back to the area! In my opinion, they’re the best ice cream chain that I’ve ever tried and it will become a staple for a lot of people in the area!

