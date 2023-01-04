You're going to love this. There's a new way for you to find out about all the really cool events and features at all of the awesome Mercer County parks.

The Mercer County Park Commission just announced that it has a brand new website. They've worked really hard to make it user-friendly, especially from your cellphone, so make sure to check it out by clicking here.

There's a lot of great information available. It's broken down into descriptive categories so it's easy to find what you're looking for quickly.

If you feel like heading out to one of the county parks or facilities, you'll find all of their locations and information about each one.

The Recreation and Events section is the one I'll be clicking on the most. It will keep you in the know for the 2023 Concert Series and the 2023 Outdoor Movie Series (both so much fun for your whole family), plus important information on other events, picnic areas, campgrounds, passive recreation (biking, hiking, walking, fishing and more), and fields/courses open for you to have fun on.

There are nature programs, a tennis center, a pool, golf courses, a marina, boathouse, horse stables, an ice skating rink and so much more.

I bet you didn't know Mercer County had so much to offer, did you? Me either. Now there's a new way to access all this information easily.

Click HERE for the Mercer County Park Commission's brand new website.

You don't want to miss a thing. Have fun.

