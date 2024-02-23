Is it just me, or are there a lot of farm animals running around loose in these parts lately?

We have a missing ram on the loose in Burlington County.

Yep, a ram. Ram-dom, right?

The Mount Laurel Police Department recently shared a post on Facebook, asking for the public's help to spot a ram roaming around the area. Perhaps the ram is on the lam?

Here's what he looks like:

The Mount Laurel Police Department posted this, which was probably a baa-aaaffling thing for the residents to read. The police were probably as perplexed a everyone else, as they're trying to locate the owner.

As of 10:40 pm on Thursday, there's no word of the police having captured the stray animal.

Are rams native to New Jersey?

Rams are not native to New Jersey, according to BigHornInstitute.org. In North America, rams are mostly found in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, and Arizona.

The missing ram in Mount Laurel may be hard to spot given its dark color, especially at night or in any woodsy areas, but if you happen to spot it, give the Mount Laurel Police Department a call at 856-234-8300, or shoot them a message at commentspd@mountlaurelpd.org.

First, there was a bull loose on the NJ Transit train tracks. Then there was a horse galloping on I-95 in Philadelphia.

There sure seems to be a trend of domestic animals getting loose lately. Hopefully the ram will be returned safely.

And hopefully the owners won't suffer any...RAM-IFICATIONS!

