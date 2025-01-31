The Weeknd is about to return to Philadelphia for an incredible concert!

On the same day that his album dropped, The Weeknd announced the accompanying tour — The After Hours til Dawn Tour — will hit stadiums across the United States.

And, yes, it's coming to Philadelphia! The Weeknd will play at The Linc (Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly) on Wednesday, July 30th.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (February 7) for the general public, but 94.5 PST will have has your chance to win tickets BEFORE you can buy them next week.

Starting Monday, listening all this week to 94.5 PST when we go Commercial Free at 3. Sometime in that hour, we'll have your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show BEFORE you can buy them (94.5 PST's standard contest rules apply).

This is certainly a highly anticipated tour for The Weekend. He'll be joined by special guest Playboi Carti on the road. The 2025 tour for The Weekend kicks off May 9th in Phoenix and zigzags the country. By the way, it also hits MetLife Stadium (on June 5).

The Weekend last performed at the Lincoln when he kicked off the tour (which had the same name) in Philadelphia on July 14, 2022.

If you're looking to buy tickets, you can register for an exclusive presale opportunity on The Weeknd's website. Register between now and February 4th for your chance to get access to tickets before the general public (on February 5). You can click here for presale info.

Meanwhile, tickets go on sale for the general public at Ticketmaster.com on Friday (February 7). Click here to learn more.

