It's back again, Trenton! One of my favorite events that go on in Mercer County, NJ is the Trenton Punk Rock Fea Market that comes around to the Cure Insurence Arena right in Trenton, NJ!

For as long as I can remember, billboards for the Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market have flooded the highways in the area. It’s almost one of those things that you only know if you're from Mercer County. If you've never been to this event before, it's a must.

Hundreds of artists make their way out to the event, live music, food trucks, and even live tattooing. It's such a fun event to bring the entire family to get out of the house for a few hours while still being on a budget.

The event only costs $15 and gets you into the event for both days! Now that the weather is getting nicer, it's time to start marking your calendars for things like this.

The TPRFM is held 3 times per year and it’s time for the next event of the year. It’s about that time again and their Spring Fling 2023 event had been announced for this year.

The TPRFM features more than 400 different small business vendors, local artists, celebrity guests, pop-up shops, live music, live tattooing, a silent disco, live DJs and so much more. This time around, they’re taking over the Cure Insurence Arena for 2 days and they’re ready to make this time around the best event yet

The event is happening on April 1st and 2nd, so it's only a few weeks away! Get your tickets now on their website, here!

