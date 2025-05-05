There are a lot of random laws out there that make you wonder just what exactly happened for them to become official.

I love going down wormholes to find different weird laws in different states or countries.

I find it fascinating to see what rach state, town, or country prioritizes when making its official laws.

Every state has a few that might’ve made sense back in the day, but now it just feels bizarre.

Read More: Florida Has More Wawa Stores Than New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is definitely no exception to the rules. When you think about weird old laws, your mind probably goes to things like strange pet rules or maybe old-fashioned town ordinances.

There’s one law in Pennsylvania that’s still oon the books and it’s all about fishing. If you frequently go fishing in Pennsylvania, you may not have even realized you were breaking a rule in the state.

Fishing With Your Hands Is Illegal in Princeton

Canva Canva loading...

If you’re planning on going fishing anytime soon, you may want to know that it’s actually illegal to catch a fish with your bare hands.

Even if you’re joking around, you still aren’t allowed to just grab a fish with your hands.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, only authorized devices like rods, lines, nets, and traps can be used when fishing. Watching fish with your hands is strictly prohibited.

It’s considered unlawful and could actually land you a fine if you get caught. So, the next time you’re out by a lake or a river, stick to the fishing pole.

It might sound fun to try grabbing one with your hands, but in Pennsylvania, that adventure could cost you a pretty penny.

27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025 Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST