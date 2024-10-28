The Small Town in Mercer County That Deserves More Recognition

Having lived in Mercer County, NJ, all my life, I’ve got a go-to list of spots to hit when showing around anyone from out of town.

First stop? Obviously, Princeton.

Princeton’s packed with things to do, whether you're local or just dropping by.

It's got the classics you can't skip Thomas Sweets, Halo Pub, PJ’s Pancakes, and, of course, the famous Princeton University campus.

There’s so much more in Mercer County than just Princeton and tons of hidden gems in other towns that people often overlook.

What is Mercer County, NJ's Most Underrated Town?

Robbinsville and Lawrence have a lot of cool spots worth checking out, but if I had to pick one town in Mercer that’s majorly underrated, it has to be Pennington.

Every time I roll through, it has that quaint, homey vibe, and honestly, it deserves way more hype.

Pennington’s downtown is like a little storybook village filled with local treasures.

You’ve got The Front Porch, Poppy Boutique, and Twirl Toy Shop all on North Main Street. And the restaurants? So many good ones, like Wildflowers, Sumo Sushi, and Pennington Pizza & Grill.

You can even visit Hopewell Valley Vineyards for some wine tasting or hit up the Pennington Golf Center if you’re feeling sporty.

Not to forget, Pennington Market is iconic, and Cream King is where to go for the best ice cream around.

People totally sleep on Pennington, but it's packed with charm and amazing spots. It’s such a hidden gem that everyone needs to check out.

