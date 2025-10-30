Fast-casual chicken chain restaurants are having a minute right now.

Another trendy chicken restaurant is making its way to New Jersey, with its first Garden State location opening in Burlington County, according to The Patch.

TikTok-famous chain restaurant, The Red Chickz, is coming soon to Burlington County

It's called The Red Chickz. Have you heard of it? It's all over TikTok right now (more than 1.2 million followers). I'm sure the company thought now is the right time to expand, while it's hot.

Hot is exactly what the chicken is. The restaurant is described as having a West Coast take on Nashville hot chicken.

Several NJ locations are planned

The restaurant chain is based on the West Coast (founded in Los Angeles back in 2018), but is expanding East. Currently, there are 5 locations in California, 1 in Texas, and 45 more locations are being planned, including a bunch in New Jersey.

The first NJ location will be in Marlton Crossing shopping center

The first New Jersey location will be in Marlton. It will be in the Marlton Crossing shopping center.

The website says The Red Chickz is the crunchiest hot chicken, so if crunchy is your thing (I like everything crunchy), you're in luck.

There are seven spice levels

There are 7 different spice levels for the Nashville hot chicken, so get ready. They are: County Style (plain), Cool (no heat), Glow (mild), Spark (medium), Bonfire (hot), Blaze (X-hot), Inferno (XX-hot).

Check out the menu by clicking here.

The Red Chickz CEO, Shawn Lalehzarian, said in a statement, "This wave of expansion in New Jersey is a massive moment for our brand. From the diversity of the communities to the hunger for bold, quality food, New Jersey has all the perfect ingredients for our next chapter of growth."

No word yet on a grand opening date in Marlton. I'll let you know as soon as I find out.