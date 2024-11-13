The Oldest Tavern in Pennsylvania is Located in Bristol

Imagine stepping into a spot that’s been around longer than the country itself.

We all know America is full of history, from its famous battlefields to its cobblestone streets, and you can feel it just about everywhere every time you visit.

Although those places are always cool to see, there are some amazing spots that you may not even realize are historic.

There's a spot in Bristol, PA where people were grabbing a drink and a bite to eat way before the Declaration of Independence was even a thought.

Pennsylvania is packed with some pretty old places, but this one takes it to another level. When you think about the fact that Ben Franklin was still figuring out his career, this place was already serving up meals to travelers.

This spot particular was open almost 300 years before the invention of the lightbulb and you can still check out their amazing food and drinks today.

The fact that this spot was opened up 95 years before the start of America itself, makes it one of the oldest continuously operating spots in the nation.

This Bristol, PA Bar Predates America By 95 Years

So, what’s this incredibly old hangout that’s been welcoming people since 1681? It’s the King George II Inn, tucked away in Bristol, PA.

It's the state's oldest tavern and inn and it's full of some really amazing history.

With all those years of history, it’s definitely more than just a place to grab lunch. It’s like stepping back in time while still enjoying a great meal.

If you’re ever in Bristol, Pennsylvania, this spot is worth a visit just to say you’ve eaten in a place that’s seen centuries of history.

