‘The Office’-Themed Chili’s Is Opening in Pennsylvania

Hey, Office fans!

If you’re a big fan of The Office, there’s a brand-new experience you have to visit.

Where does "The Office" Take Place?

13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

As you know, the show is based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and it’s full of references to real local landmarks.

They mention Alfredo’s Pizza, Poor Richard’s Pub, and so much more—these are actual places that exist in Scranton!

Read More: A PA Farmers' Market Has Been Named One Of The World's Best

If you take a trip there and plan a little staycation, you can actually visit these landmarks and even eat and drink at them.

One of the most iconic episodes, “The Dundies” (Season 2, Episode 1), takes place in a local Chili’s restaurant.

Now, you can visit a version of that restaurant for yourself.

Where Is The Office - Themed Chili's?

Casual Dining Chain Chili's Getty Images loading...

Chili’s has announced that they’ll be opening a retro-style restaurant in Scranton to honor the show that takes place in “The Electric City”.

Chili’s, a Tex-Mex chain with 1,222 locations across the U.S., has been going viral lately on TikTok, especially for its popular “Triple Dipper” appetizer.

The timing couldn’t be better! The Office-themed Chili’s location will officially open on April 7, exactly 20 years after the iconic “Dundies” episode aired on NBC.

Ironically, this will be Chili’s very first Scranton location, according to CNN. The best part is that it will pay full homage to the beloved series.

“The newly built restaurant pays homage to the chain’s most notable on-screen moments, with throwback nods and décor,” CNN shared via a press release.

Although Chili’s has made a lot of upgrades and aesthetic changes since the episode aired 20 years ago, this location will reportedly be modeled after the 2005 version of Chili’s featured in the show.

If you’re a fan of The Office, you absolutely need to plan a day trip to Scranton and check all of this out!

Top 16 Friendliest Places to Live in Pennsylvania These are the sixteen most friendly places to live in the entire state, according to a new report issued by Nextdoor.com. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST