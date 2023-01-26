February 12, 2023 is a big day. Not only will Super Bowl LVII be played, but so will the Puppy Bowl XIX.

It's the most adorable game out there that helps promote dog adoption and according to WHYY many rescued dogs from New Jersey and Pennsylvania shelters and rescues will be featured.

The article says there will be 67 shelters and rescue organizations represented from 34 states.

I know I'll be tuning in. Don't miss the cuteness. Trust me, you'll be saying, "Awww" a lot.

I'm excited to see the bunch of rescue pups from local shelters featured this year. Here they are...take a look.

The Dogist Amanda - The Dogist loading...

Amanda - Team Fluff - Wet Nose Rescue in Philadelphia.

Asiago - The Dogist Asiago - The Dogist loading...

Asiago - Team Fluff - Tri State Basset Hound Rescue.

Barnaby - The Dogist Barnaby - The Dogist loading...

Barnaby - Team Fluff - MatchDog Rescue.

The Dogist Chaos - The Dogist loading...

Chaos - Team Ruff - Providence Animal Center

Daisy - The Dogist Daisy - The Dogist loading...

Daisy - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Dalton - The Dogist Dalton - The Dogist loading...

Dalton - Team Ruff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Effie - The Dogist Effie - The Dogist loading...

Effie - Team Ruff - MatchDog Rescue

Eleven - The Dogist Eleven - The Dogist loading...

Eleven - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Gordon - The Dogist Gordon - The Dogist loading...

Gordon - Team Fluff - Providence Animal Center

Ireland - The Dogist Ireland - The Dogist loading...

Ireland - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Kai - The Dogist Kai - The Dogist loading...

Kai - Team Ruff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Myrtle - The Dogist Myrtle - The Dogist loading...

Myrtle - Team Ruff - MatchDog Rescue

Poe - The Dogist Poe - The Dogist loading...

Poe - Team Ruff - Second Chances Rescue

Ritz - The Dogist Ritz - The Dogist loading...

Ritz - Team Ruff - Harley's Haven Dog Rescue

Tailen Hurts - The Dogist Tailen Hurts - The Dogist loading...

Tailen Hurts (sound familiar, Eagles fans?) - Team Fluff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Tia - The Dogist Tia - The Dogist loading...

Tia - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Venturi - The Dogist Venturi - The Dogist loading...

Venturi - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Walker - The Dogist Walker - The Dogist loading...

Walker - Team Ruff - Second Chances Rescue

Wolfie - The Dogist Wolfie - The Dogist loading...

Wolfie - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Those faces. Oh my goodness. Cuteness overload.

Puppy Bowl XIX will air before the big football game at 2pm (EST) on Animal Planet or you can stream it on Discovery+.

