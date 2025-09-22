This is it! It's going to be the biggest pop culture event of the year, so we're throwing a party to celebrate... and YOU ARE INVITED!

Join 94.5 PST for a listening party as we celebrate Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, next week. We've partnered with our friends at Al's Airport Inn Bar & Grill in Ewing, NJ for a late night party!

In fact, it will be full night of fun with Taylor Swift music bingo, trivia, a lip sync contest & more. All for your chance to win prizes including vinyl albums, exclusive Taylor swag, and more (like tickets to see Ed Sheeran, Zara Larsson, and more).

Plus, come dressed as your favorite Era for your chance to win our Taylor outfit contest as well.

Our pre-party starts 8 with the fun ramping up at 10 pm as we count down to the big moment. We'll press play on Taylor's album just after midnight and experience the magic that is Taylor's BRAND NEW album all together!

Our favorite bartending staff at Al's will be serving Taylor-themed drink specials all night long including: the Enchanted Dreamsicle, The Shake It Off Citrus Martini, The Swift Spritz, The Showgirl Sunrise and more. (Guests must be 21+.)

We can't wait to see you there with you #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PS-Tay!