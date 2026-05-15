You may have seen some activity in the old Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs hot dog stand on Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township recently and wondered what was going on. Well, a new restaurant is opening soon, and if you're an animal lover, you're going to love it.

The Dog Spot via Facebook The Dog Spot via Facebook loading...

The Dog Spot is opening in the former Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs restaurant

The Dog Spot will be opening in early June (June 2 is the tentative opening date). Patrick Jones, who bought Captain Paul's from Paul and Janice Tweedly last year, has reimagined the place. It's getting a "new leash on life."

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The Dog Spot will bring awareness to animals in shelters and rescues

Along with serving food and ice cream, Jones (who has rescued and fostered over 60 dogs), will bring awareness to animals in shelters and rescues in need of "furever" homes.

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The announcement on Facebook was well-received on Thursday (May 14). The post read, "Join us this June to grab some tasty bites while supporting animals in need, one hot dog at a time."

The menu items will have dog names

There's the answer you may have been looking for. Yes, there will still be hot dogs. The menu is similar to the old Captain Paul's menu, but instead of the menu items having first responder names, they have dog names (there are some cat-themed items too).

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There are Big Dogs and Little Dogs. The Labrador is a fried hot dog with Mac & Cheese and Buffalo Sauce. The Corgi has cheese and nacho chips on a fried hot dog. One of the Shelter Specials, Amazing Mutt, is a chili cheese dog. Check out part of the menu below.

The Dog Spot via Facebook The Dog Spot via Facebook loading...

All dogs will get a free small vanilla pup cup

Let's not forget about the pups. Besides serving people food, all dogs will receive a free pup cup, a small, vanilla cup. Oh boy, there's going to be some happy pups at The Dog Spot. There will also be human-friendly soft serve ice cream.

Look for pet adoption events and ways to support local rescue efforts in the future.

Jones invites you to see the remodeled restaurant. The cooking capacity has been tripled, so your food will be ready quickly. The tentative opening date is Tuesday, June 2.

The Dog Spot is located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township, NJ. It will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 11 AM - 7 PM. Check out the website HERE. Online ordering will be available.

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi